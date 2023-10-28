Optimum Investment Advisors Has $203,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Optimum Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 81,862.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 197,270,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,438,394,000 after purchasing an additional 197,029,871 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 104,825.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,540,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,495,000 after purchasing an additional 10,530,730 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,926,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,318,000 after purchasing an additional 148,536 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,490,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,998,000 after acquiring an additional 22,905 shares during the period.

Shares of IUSV opened at $71.48 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $67.71 and a 12-month high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.28.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.4426 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

