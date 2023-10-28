Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 11,900 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Optimum Investment Advisors raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 415.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,764 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PLTR. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 98,784.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 306,971,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,705,869,000 after purchasing an additional 306,660,776 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after purchasing an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $104,903,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,395,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 123.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total transaction of $434,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,786,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $107,170.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,952,227.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.84, for a total value of $434,496.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,786,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,452,472.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock valued at $49,101,832 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PLTR shares. HSBC started coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Palantir Technologies Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $15.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -502.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 2.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. On average, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Further Reading

