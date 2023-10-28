Optimum Investment Advisors Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Optimum Investment Advisors trimmed its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. TheStreet cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.93.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $116.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,394.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

