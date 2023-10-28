Optimum Investment Advisors Acquires 2,000 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 48.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,112 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSCP. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 431,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,021,000 after buying an additional 22,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $379,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,013,000.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.13 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.77 and a 12-month high of $20.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 24th were paid a $0.0596 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

