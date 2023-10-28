Jennison Associates LLC Sells 166,329 Shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its stake in Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 863,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,329 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.94% of Acadia Healthcare worth $68,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACHC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $170,000.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACHC. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Acadia Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.63.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $72.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $73.53. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.85.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $731.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.06 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 10.27%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers behavioral healthcare services to its patients in various settings, including inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, eating disorder facilities, and outpatient clinics.

