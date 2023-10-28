Jennison Associates LLC Has $76.04 Million Stock Holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,026,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,382 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $76,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSEM. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 5.9% in the first quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 4.7% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 5.4% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.2% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tower Semiconductor Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $23.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.58. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $46.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $357.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

TSEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

