Jennison Associates LLC Has $70.08 Million Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 825,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,052 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 4.34% of Huron Consulting Group worth $70,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $68,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Huron Consulting Group by 14.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Huron Consulting Group

In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $302,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,669.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.78, for a total value of $302,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,833 shares in the company, valued at $2,502,669.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Debra Zumwalt sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $25,420.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,480 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,871 shares of company stock worth $1,192,004 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $98.12 on Friday. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.51 and a 1 year high of $107.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $90.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $346.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Huron Consulting Group Company Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

