KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Stake Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 18.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,098,853 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 254,297 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $71,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KBR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KBR by 16.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of KBR by 71.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 34,270 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,308 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of KBR by 10.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 79,664 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of KBR by 11.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,239 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KBR. TheStreet downgraded shares of KBR from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of KBR from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

KBR Stock Performance

NYSE KBR opened at $57.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.73. KBR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.41 and a twelve month high of $65.87.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. KBR had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a positive return on equity of 24.94%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KBR, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. KBR’s payout ratio is presently -58.06%.

Insider Activity at KBR

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total transaction of $1,213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,986 shares in the company, valued at $3,518,590.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

