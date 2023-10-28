Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,927 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.40% of Markel Group worth $72,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Markel Group by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Markel Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 220.0% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

MKL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Markel Group from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Markel Group in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Markel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,616.67.

In other Markel Group news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner bought 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,479.47 per share, for a total transaction of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,406,010.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,460.00 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,980. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,479.47 per share, with a total value of $147,947.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,406,010.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151 shares of company stock worth $1,698,305 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,431.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,484.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,415.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,165.99 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.76.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $22.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.17 by $3.26. Markel Group had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Research analysts predict that Markel Group Inc. will post 84.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

