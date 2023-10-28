Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) Stake Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,454,502 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,463 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.55% of Vaxcyte worth $72,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 236.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total transaction of $158,460.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,886.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $158,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 170,066 shares in the company, valued at $8,982,886.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.45, for a total value of $786,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 400,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,027,939.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,618 shares of company stock worth $3,309,830. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX opened at $47.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.64. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.11 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCVX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Vaxcyte Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

