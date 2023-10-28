Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 2,413,208 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,542,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,413,208 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 3.84% of Constellium worth $95,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2,566.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 362,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after buying an additional 348,461 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 4.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 850,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,991,000 after buying an additional 34,303 shares in the last quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 2.5% in the first quarter. Zenyatta Capital Management LP now owns 835,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 6.6% in the first quarter. Highland Peak Capital LLC now owns 596,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,110,000 after buying an additional 37,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 167.0% in the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 32,879 shares in the last quarter.

CSTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Constellium from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Constellium from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Constellium has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

Shares of Constellium stock opened at $15.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.10 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.85. Constellium SE has a 52-week low of $10.09 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Constellium had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 19.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, other transportation and industrial end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

