Jennison Associates LLC Buys 45,921 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 269,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,921 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $105,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 97,325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,233,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,076,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,136 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 55.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,208,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,078,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,583 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,042,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,702,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,593,000 after purchasing an additional 511,658 shares in the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 1.0 %

Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $366.24 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.76 and a fifty-two week high of $428.16. The stock has a market cap of $47.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 29.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 22.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 37.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total value of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total transaction of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,176.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.47, for a total transaction of $362,002.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,132,569. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,918 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,885. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on PH shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $436.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $335.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $408.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $439.14.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.