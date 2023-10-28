Jennison Associates LLC Sells 149,000 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD)

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 799,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,000 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Chord Energy worth $122,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRD. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Chord Energy by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Chord Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Chord Energy by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 97.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CHRD stock opened at $164.23 on Friday. Chord Energy Co. has a one year low of $117.05 and a one year high of $172.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.53 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. The company has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

Chord Energy ( NASDAQ:CHRD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $695.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $677.85 million. Chord Energy had a net margin of 44.17% and a return on equity of 19.07%. Chord Energy’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Chord Energy Co. will post 19.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chord Energy

In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 220,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,238,380.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Charles J. Rimer sold 3,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total value of $580,836.30. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,022,378.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.19, for a total transaction of $507,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 220,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,238,380.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,873 shares of company stock worth $3,707,718. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CHRD. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Chord Energy from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $221.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $169.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.89.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. Chord Energy Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

