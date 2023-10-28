Jennison Associates LLC Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 813,073 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 7,405,492 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.07% of T-Mobile US worth $112,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter worth $20,422,440,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 84.8% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $140.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $161.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 0.53. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $154.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $139.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 9.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $490,035.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,477 shares in the company, valued at $17,148,004.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,453 shares of company stock worth $3,815,631. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on TMUS. Barclays upgraded T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $191.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.85.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

