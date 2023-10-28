Jennison Associates LLC Acquires 143,978 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,091,796 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,978 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned 2.46% of AXIS Capital worth $112,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 50.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 42,496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 275,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,513 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AXIS Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $366,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Friday, September 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.20.

AXIS Capital Stock Down 1.9 %

AXS stock opened at $55.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $50.97 and a 12 month high of $63.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.17.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 14.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Henry B. Smith sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.50, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 49,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,758,905. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine classes covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, kidnap and ransom, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report).

