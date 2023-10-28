Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Position Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,592,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,471 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Ameren were worth $130,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Ameren by 100,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,273,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,604,406,000 after purchasing an additional 74,200,015 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Ameren by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,990,519 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855,894 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,824,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,051,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200,700 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,889,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,302,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,187 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,978,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,810,808,000 after acquiring an additional 681,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AEE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Ameren from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.89.

Ameren Stock Down 2.2 %

AEE stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $92.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.46.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.12. Ameren had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.02%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $251,232.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,369 shares in the company, valued at $12,849,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

Featured Articles

