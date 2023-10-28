Jennison Associates LLC Has $108.36 Million Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 580,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,558 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.14% of RenaissanceRe worth $108,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 3.7% in the first quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.9% during the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RNR opened at $210.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.44. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $147.53 and a 1-year high of $225.80.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. RenaissanceRe’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

