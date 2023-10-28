Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Shares Bought by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $116,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the second quarter valued at $71,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kirby during the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Kirby by 327.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,722 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on KEX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kirby

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total transaction of $541,335.60. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,837.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 6,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $522,945.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 6,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.85, for a total value of $541,335.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,837.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,924 shares of company stock valued at $5,293,264. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kirby Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEX opened at $74.70 on Friday. Kirby Co. has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The shipping company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Kirby had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $764.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Kirby’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kirby Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

