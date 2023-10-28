RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Holdings Raised by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 580,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,558 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 1.14% of RenaissanceRe worth $108,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 8.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 14,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 7.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,536 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,555,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 5.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,034 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 679,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $107,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,215 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RenaissanceRe Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of RenaissanceRe stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $147.53 and a 52-week high of $225.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.44.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $249.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research note on Friday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.43.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

