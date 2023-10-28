United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Stock Position Lessened by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI – Free Report) by 43.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 201,148 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $6,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in United Community Banks by 113.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UCBI. Piper Sandler lowered United Community Banks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on United Community Banks from $31.50 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

United Community Banks stock opened at $22.02 on Friday. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.37 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm had revenue of $355.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

