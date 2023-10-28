Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 52,905 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.15% of Crown worth $15,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in Crown by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Crown from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Crown from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Crown Stock Down 2.0 %

Crown stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.76 and a twelve month high of $96.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.10.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Crown had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 7th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total transaction of $173,542.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $173,542.38. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,025. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.24, for a total value of $902,476.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,382,323.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Crown Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

Featured Articles

