WNY Asset Management LLC Sells 749 Shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

WNY Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,220,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after buying an additional 322,683 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,137,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,363,000 after purchasing an additional 618,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 98,059.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 981,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,535,000 after purchasing an additional 980,596 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 718,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 505,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 82,103 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXC opened at $39.51 on Friday. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.19 and a 1-year high of $42.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.77 and its 200-day moving average is $38.88.

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

