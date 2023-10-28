Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Sells 75,281 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 49.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 76,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 75,281 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Allegion were worth $9,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 77.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 329.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 53,480 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,419,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Allegion by 147.4% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,305,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $276,766,000 after buying an additional 1,373,811 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,808,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 873,196 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,801,000 after purchasing an additional 118,990 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total transaction of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.04. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.25 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.20% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research cut Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allegion in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised their price target on Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegion has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.50.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

