Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.37% of Grand Canyon Education worth $11,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 182.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 237.6% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Grand Canyon Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ LOPE opened at $117.39 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.84 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.58.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $210.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.09 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 31.06% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd.

View Our Latest Report on Grand Canyon Education

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $281,875.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,503.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $59,043.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,632.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.