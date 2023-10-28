Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Takes $14.51 Million Position in Crane (NYSE:CR)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 162,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $14,513,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned 0.29% of Crane at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane by 77.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Crane during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Crane by 769.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crane during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Crane by 127.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 408 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Crane in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Crane from $140.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

Crane Stock Performance

NYSE CR opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a twelve month low of $67.28 and a twelve month high of $95.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $530.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.32 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.10% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Crane Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.54%.

About Crane

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

