Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,266 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $7,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 28,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,150,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,195,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,604 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Raymond James from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Raymond James from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Raymond James in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Raymond James has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.78.

Raymond James Trading Down 1.9 %

NYSE:RJF opened at $94.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.51. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $126.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 13.39%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Raymond James will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Horace Carter sold 3,753 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $409,527.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

