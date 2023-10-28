Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,457 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,540 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.10% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $8,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 2.8% during the first quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 4.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.9% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.9% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $46.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.16 and a fifty-two week high of $56.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.95.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

About Skechers U.S.A.

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

