Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Buys Shares of 62,856 Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,827,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 274.8% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $80.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.09, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $93.18.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $793.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.82 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 109.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on APO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.55.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

