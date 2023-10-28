Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Raises Stake in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Free Report) by 57.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,571,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 571,452 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Gray Television were worth $12,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $327,000. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,570,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Gray Television by 280.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 74,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 55,070 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in Gray Television during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Gray Television from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

In related news, Director T L. Elder sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.36, for a total value of $39,295.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,513.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GTN opened at $6.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.72. Gray Television, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.62.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.09. Gray Television had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Gray Television, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Antenna TV, Telemundo, and Cozi; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

