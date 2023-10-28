Advisors Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 275,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,747,000 after purchasing an additional 17,249 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 3,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock opened at $203.12 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $185.13 and a 12-month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $286.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.99.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

