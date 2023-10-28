Advisors Capital Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Holdings in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Advisors Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 170,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,631 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC owned 0.10% of Virtu Financial worth $2,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 1,577.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,338,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,380 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,287,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,031,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,272,000 after acquiring an additional 809,085 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 6,499.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 740,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,004,000 after acquiring an additional 729,732 shares during the period. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of VIRT opened at $18.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 0.26. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.26 and a twelve month high of $23.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.01 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Virtu Financial Dividend Announcement

Virtu Financial ( NASDAQ:VIRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $278.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 70.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.06 per share, for a total transaction of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,400.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Joseph Molluso acquired 15,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.17 per share, with a total value of $257,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 358,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,149,607.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas A. Cifu acquired 50,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.06 per share, with a total value of $853,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,400.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 44.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VIRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup raised Virtu Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Virtu Financial from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, a financial services company in New York. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, cryptocurrencies, and other commodities.

