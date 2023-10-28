Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Invests $17.91 Million in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,290,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $17,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TWO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 9,682 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 162,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 44,348 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 974,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Two Harbors Investment by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 296,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 36,555 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

Insider Transactions at Two Harbors Investment

In other news, insider Nicholas Letica sold 8,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.96, for a total transaction of $112,142.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,901.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Two Harbors Investment Trading Down 1.3 %

Two Harbors Investment Announces Dividend

TWO stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.83 and a 1-year high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $956.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.50 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.10%. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -352.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.50 to $12.50 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Two Harbors Investment

About Two Harbors Investment

(Free Report)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.