Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,745 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 97,298.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 654,605,268 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $77,924,211,000 after purchasing an additional 653,933,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,492,351 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,186,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,406 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 117,461.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,587,893 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,703,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,566,978 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,602,874 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,375,020,000 after buying an additional 3,929,586 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,033,199 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,836,000 after buying an additional 433,886 shares during the period. 71.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QUALCOMM Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $106.46 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.64. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.47 and a 1 year high of $139.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.46.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 45.94% and a net margin of 22.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on QCOM. UBS Group boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on QCOM

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In related news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total transaction of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 27,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.23, for a total value of $3,166,137.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 241,369 shares in the company, valued at $27,330,211.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $114,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,963 shares of company stock worth $4,166,358. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About QUALCOMM

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.