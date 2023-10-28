Cwm LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after purchasing an additional 42,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock opened at $63.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.99. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $62.87 and a one year high of $74.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

