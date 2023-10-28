WNY Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,633,215,000 after buying an additional 291,588,855 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 292.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,753,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,090,000 after buying an additional 28,137,228 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,398,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,049,000 after buying an additional 868,250 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,612,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,802,000 after buying an additional 193,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,999,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,435,000 after buying an additional 48,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

VEU stock opened at $49.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.74. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $45.20 and a twelve month high of $56.63. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.