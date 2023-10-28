WNY Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WNY Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,777 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Salesforce by 92,823.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after purchasing an additional 238,507,009 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,360,428,000 after buying an additional 10,252,257 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at $401,215,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,134,170 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,823,724,000 after buying an additional 2,481,759 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $196.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.96. The company has a market capitalization of $191.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $238.22.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.31, for a total value of $2,974,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,116,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,686,879.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.97, for a total transaction of $32,959.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,698.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 674,211 shares of company stock worth $142,654,622. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Company Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.