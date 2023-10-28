The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Lowered by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,678 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.6% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,521 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,619,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Hamilton Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $225,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.4% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 204,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,746,000 after purchasing an additional 87,853 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.2% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 36,068 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,457,330.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $289.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $319.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.20. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $289.36 and a 12-month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.