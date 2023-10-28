WNY Asset Management LLC Trims Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,978 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 8.2% in the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 13,055 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ford Motor by 229.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,130,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,108,000 after buying an additional 787,523 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 4.4% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 539,997 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $8,170,000 after buying an additional 22,528 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 16.4% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 117,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,785,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Ford Motor by 68.4% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $9.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.70. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.58.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.03%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

F has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

