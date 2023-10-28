BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Acquired by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,899 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,798,000 after buying an additional 62,961 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in BlackLine by 2.9% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,107,046 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $113,401,000 after buying an additional 58,688 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in BlackLine by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,857,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,945,000 after buying an additional 95,099 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 0.7% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,407,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,411 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,296,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,203,000 after purchasing an additional 374,813 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on BL shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackLine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.30.

In other BlackLine news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,316. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,268,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 94,083 shares in the company, valued at $4,892,316. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

BL stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.87, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.62. BlackLine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.22 and a twelve month high of $77.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.63.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $144.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.86 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

