Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 23,618 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,427 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,618 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 138,904.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 17,781,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,379,341,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768,694 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 98,797.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,029,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,553,876,000 after acquiring an additional 11,017,849 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $876,014,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in International Business Machines by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,592,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,337,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 13,609.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,829,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,897 shares in the last quarter. 56.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $188.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.09.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $143.60 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $120.55 and a 52 week high of $153.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $14.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 38.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

