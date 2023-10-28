AMG National Trust Bank Takes $226,000 Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 156.9% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total transaction of $611,959.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total transaction of $2,344,184.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,107.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.35, for a total value of $611,959.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,623,568.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 184,359 shares of company stock valued at $13,817,172. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $37.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.05. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.01 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.76.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

(Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.