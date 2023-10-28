Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. Reduces Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 281,860 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Hologic worth $22,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,762,174 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,917,607,000 after acquiring an additional 282,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 98,061.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 22,086,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,788,323,000 after acquiring an additional 22,063,741 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after acquiring an additional 94,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,984,757 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,992,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $65.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.74 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.85 and a 52-week high of $87.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Hologic from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Hologic from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.69.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

