Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $26,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of IQVIA by 300.0% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 62.3% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at IQVIA

In related news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total transaction of $5,700,238.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $179.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.97, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $177.00 and a 52-week high of $241.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.34.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 7.47%. On average, research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on IQVIA from $250.00 to $229.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IQVIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on IQVIA from $239.00 to $248.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on IQVIA

IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.