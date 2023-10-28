Van ECK Associates Corp Grows Position in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Free Report) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,916,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,311 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $28,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 220.3% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 170.6% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 1,105.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. 25.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their price objective on shares of Hercules Capital from $17.00 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Hercules Capital Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:HTGC opened at $15.09 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.94 and a twelve month high of $18.05.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.03. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 75.19% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The firm had revenue of $116.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Hercules Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Hercules Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.07%.

About Hercules Capital

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Articles

