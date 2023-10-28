Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,161,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,292 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $29,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Creative Planning increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the 1st quarter worth $800,000. Tranquility Partners LLC increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 341,938 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after buying an additional 141,526 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 96,232 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 5,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 35,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 40.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBDC opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $15.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.60.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The investment management company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 29.59% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $154.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.24 million. Analysts forecast that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 152.58%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GBDC shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James raised shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Golub Capital BDC from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

