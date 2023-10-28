Van ECK Associates Corp Buys 611,337 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 92.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,271,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 611,337 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 1.38% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $31,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Folios Inc bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 281,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,054,000 after purchasing an additional 43,754 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,426,000 after purchasing an additional 45,230 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 116.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HASI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $44.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $49.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.13.

Shares of HASI opened at $16.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 20.65, a quick ratio of 20.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.84. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.22 and a 1-year high of $39.67.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $74.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 282.15%.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo acquired 5,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.93 per share, for a total transaction of $104,650.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Steven Chuslo bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $104,650.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 226,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,921.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $49,894.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,641.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,025 shares of company stock worth $458,814 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

