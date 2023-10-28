Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 95,995 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 739,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,995 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $37,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 11,645.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,949,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906,996 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tyson Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $88,864,000. Institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSN. Bank of America cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.67.

TSN stock opened at $45.62 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.94 and a 1-year high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.59 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 208.70%.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

