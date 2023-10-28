Van ECK Associates Corp Lowers Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,035 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.51% of Universal Display worth $34,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Universal Display by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Universal Display by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.2% during the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Universal Display by 0.8% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total value of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,340.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard C. Elias sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.68, for a total transaction of $315,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,340.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mauro Premutico sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.17, for a total value of $1,507,100.67. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,354,067.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OLED shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Universal Display in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Universal Display from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.22.

Universal Display Stock Down 0.5 %

OLED stock opened at $144.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $89.52 and a 52-week high of $166.57.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $146.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Universal Display’s payout ratio is presently 32.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

