Mackenzie Financial Corp Sells 11,489 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 387,223 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,489 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in General Electric were worth $41,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,379,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 122,242.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $878,644,000 after buying an additional 13,427,079 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,639,533,000 after buying an additional 7,157,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 106,570.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $686,426,000 after buying an additional 6,242,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $106.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $111.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.85. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.47 and a 52 week high of $117.96.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. TheStreet cut General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Electric from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut General Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

