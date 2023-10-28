Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,051,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 434,862 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 1.45% of Pan American Silver worth $44,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Pan American Silver by 94,294.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,309,364 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $576,955,000 after buying an additional 35,271,958 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Pan American Silver by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,829,558 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $451,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965,528 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Pan American Silver by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,493,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,996 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,040,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,802,000 after purchasing an additional 237,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 18.2% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,585,426 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,417,000 after buying an additional 551,576 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAAS opened at $15.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.33. Pan American Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.40 and a fifty-two week high of $19.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Free Report ) (TSE:PAAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $639.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.16 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 18th. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is currently -33.06%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PAAS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.88.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Joaquin, and Cap-Oeste Sur Este mines.

